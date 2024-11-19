Reviving History: Ajmer's Iconic Hotel Gets a New Name

The Rajasthan government has officially renamed the well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru', an RTDC official announced. This change, carried out by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, follows a directive by MLA Vasudev Devnani.

The renaming initiative aims to preserve Ajmer's rich cultural heritage. Historically, Ajmer was known as 'Ajaymeru', reflecting its deep-rooted historical significance, a senior tourism official told PTI.

The decision came after the 196th Board of Directors meeting, where it was agreed that the hotel, opposite the district collectorate and pivotal for tourists, should honor the city's ancient name 'Ajaymeru'.

