Reviving History: Ajmer's Iconic Hotel Gets a New Name
Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation has renamed Hotel Khadim in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru' to honor the city's cultural heritage. The decision follows advocacy by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and reflects local historical roots dating back to the 7th century.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has officially renamed the well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru', an RTDC official announced. This change, carried out by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, follows a directive by MLA Vasudev Devnani.
The renaming initiative aims to preserve Ajmer's rich cultural heritage. Historically, Ajmer was known as 'Ajaymeru', reflecting its deep-rooted historical significance, a senior tourism official told PTI.
The decision came after the 196th Board of Directors meeting, where it was agreed that the hotel, opposite the district collectorate and pivotal for tourists, should honor the city's ancient name 'Ajaymeru'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eighth Ganga Utsav Promotes River Cleanliness and Cultural Heritage
Patna's Blues: Illuminating the Cultural Heritage for Chhath Festival
Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage
Hema Malini Celebrates Cultural Heritage at ISKCON Rath Yatra and Braj Raj Utsav
Reviving Cultural Heritage: Nicholas Roerich's Timeless Mission