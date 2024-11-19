Left Menu

The Truth Unveiled: A Cinematic Tribute to the Godhra Incident

BJP President J P Nadda praised the film 'The Sabarmati Report' for revealing the truth about the 2002 Godhra train incident. He criticized Congress and its allies for allegedly concealing facts, lauded the film's makers for their courage, and urged the public to learn about the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President J P Nadda attended a screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' on Tuesday, commending it for unveiling the 'truth' of the 2002 Godhra train incident. Nadda criticized Congress and allies for allegedly covering up the reality of the tragic event.

Nadda expressed regret over the 22-year delay in publicizing the truth about the Godhra incident, where over 55 passengers from Ayodhya were killed. The Gujarat Police blamed a Muslim mob, while a Congress-led UPA commission suggested it was an accident. Courts confirmed police charges, contradicting the commission's findings.

Accusing Congress of appeasement politics, Nadda claimed Sonia Gandhi and others attempted to suppress the truth. Lauding the film's creators for their courage, he urged audiences to watch it to understand the tragedy's full impact. Several BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, endorsed the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

