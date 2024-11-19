Left Menu

Bengali Language: A Journey to Classical Status

The decision to grant Bengali classical language status was celebrated at the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob. Experts highlighted its ancient roots, evidenced by the 1000-year-old Charyapada. With efforts from researchers and institutions, Bengal's linguistic heritage and contemporary relevance were acknowledged, cementing its classical language legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:33 IST
Speakers at the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob lauded the government's decision to accord classical status to the Bengali language, a move they deemed long overdue.

The Director of the Institute for Language Studies and Research, Swati Guha, pointed to the Charyapada, a 1000-year-old script, as evidence of Bengali's ancient roots. Despite similar benchmarks, languages like Odia and Assamese had already received classical status, prompting a push for Bengali's recognition. Advocacy efforts continued annually on International Mother Language Day.

Global researchers supported the cause, showcasing Bengali's ancient usage. Writer Pracheta Gupta expressed pride in Bengali's dual existence, steeped in both classical origins and contemporary influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

