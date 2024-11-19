Bengali Language: A Journey to Classical Status

Speakers at the Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob lauded the government's decision to accord classical status to the Bengali language, a move they deemed long overdue.

The Director of the Institute for Language Studies and Research, Swati Guha, pointed to the Charyapada, a 1000-year-old script, as evidence of Bengali's ancient roots. Despite similar benchmarks, languages like Odia and Assamese had already received classical status, prompting a push for Bengali's recognition. Advocacy efforts continued annually on International Mother Language Day.

Global researchers supported the cause, showcasing Bengali's ancient usage. Writer Pracheta Gupta expressed pride in Bengali's dual existence, steeped in both classical origins and contemporary influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)