Josh O'Connor Joins Spielberg's Star-Studded Cast

Josh O'Connor will co-star with Emily Blunt in a new film directed by Steven Spielberg. The cast includes Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson. The film, based on a story by Spielberg and David Koepp, is slated for release on May 15, 2026. Details remain under wraps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:43 IST
Josh O'Connor (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Josh O'Connor, renowned for his roles in popular TV series such as 'Doctor Who' and 'Peaky Blinders', is set to feature alongside Emily Blunt in an untitled film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as reported by Deadline. The cast boasts big names including Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson, further elevating expectations for the production.

The film's script is crafted from a story by Spielberg in collaboration with his longtime associate David Koepp, with Kristie Macosko Krieger at the helm of production. Despite the high-profile nature of the project, plot specifics are being kept confidential. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 15, 2026, according to Deadline's report.

Steven Spielberg, a storied director who boasts a plethora of accolades for classics such as 'Jaws', 'Jurassic Park', and 'The Fabelmans', continues to push creative boundaries with each new project. Josh O'Connor, whose filmography includes 'The Magnificent Eleven', 'God's Own Country', and 'Challengers', is currently working on Kelly Reichart's 'The Mastermind' and will star in Rian Johnson's upcoming 'Wake Up Dead Man', a sequel in the 'Knives Out' series, set for release next year as per Deadline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

