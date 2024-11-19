Josh O'Connor Joins Spielberg's Star-Studded Cast

Actor Josh O'Connor, renowned for his roles in popular TV series such as 'Doctor Who' and 'Peaky Blinders', is set to feature alongside Emily Blunt in an untitled film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as reported by Deadline. The cast boasts big names including Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson, further elevating expectations for the production.

The film's script is crafted from a story by Spielberg in collaboration with his longtime associate David Koepp, with Kristie Macosko Krieger at the helm of production. Despite the high-profile nature of the project, plot specifics are being kept confidential. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 15, 2026, according to Deadline's report.

Steven Spielberg, a storied director who boasts a plethora of accolades for classics such as 'Jaws', 'Jurassic Park', and 'The Fabelmans', continues to push creative boundaries with each new project. Josh O'Connor, whose filmography includes 'The Magnificent Eleven', 'God's Own Country', and 'Challengers', is currently working on Kelly Reichart's 'The Mastermind' and will star in Rian Johnson's upcoming 'Wake Up Dead Man', a sequel in the 'Knives Out' series, set for release next year as per Deadline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)