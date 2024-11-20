Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Lead the Way in Maharashtra Elections Turnout

As Maharashtra embarks on its state elections, famous Bollywood personalities like Tusshar Kapoor and Isha Koppikar encourage citizens to vote, emphasizing democratic participation. The elections see 4,136 candidates contending amid heightened security. The BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA alliances are at the forefront of the political fray.

Updated: 20-11-2024 14:55 IST
Tusshar Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Maharashtra commenced its highly anticipated state elections today, with prominent Bollywood figures turning out to vote and inspire civic engagement.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor joined the crowds at a Mumbai polling booth, emphasizing the significance of voting and democracy, while veterans like Prem Chopra praised the smooth election arrangements despite alternative voting options.

Stars such as Isha Koppikar underscored parental responsibility in educating youth about voting rights, and celebrity voter participation extended to the likes of Priya Dutt and Salman Khan's family, further motivating electoral turnout.

The state's 288 constituencies are witnessing a competitive battle with over 4,000 candidates, including nearly 2,100 independents, vying for power amidst substantial security deployments throughout Maharashtra's capital.

High-profile political alliances, the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led MVA, are locked in a fierce campaign as voters head to the polls amid heightened safety measures to ensure a smooth election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

