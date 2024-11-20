Bollywood Stars Lead the Way in Maharashtra Elections Turnout

Maharashtra commenced its highly anticipated state elections today, with prominent Bollywood figures turning out to vote and inspire civic engagement.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor joined the crowds at a Mumbai polling booth, emphasizing the significance of voting and democracy, while veterans like Prem Chopra praised the smooth election arrangements despite alternative voting options.

Stars such as Isha Koppikar underscored parental responsibility in educating youth about voting rights, and celebrity voter participation extended to the likes of Priya Dutt and Salman Khan's family, further motivating electoral turnout.

The state's 288 constituencies are witnessing a competitive battle with over 4,000 candidates, including nearly 2,100 independents, vying for power amidst substantial security deployments throughout Maharashtra's capital.

High-profile political alliances, the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led MVA, are locked in a fierce campaign as voters head to the polls amid heightened safety measures to ensure a smooth election process.

