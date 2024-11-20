Left Menu

Unleashing India's First Indigenous Muppets for a Cleaner Nation

Reckitt launched India's first indigenous muppets, KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, to promote sanitation and hygiene among children as part of the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign. Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled these characters, aiming to inspire sustainable habits and support the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:53 IST
In a groundbreaking initiative, Reckitt has launched India's first indigenous muppets, KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, to foster a culture of hygiene and sanitation among children. Revealed by Ayushmann Khurrana, these characters are part of the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign, which aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission's goals.

The muppets will feature in animated videos and comic books designed to engage children and cultivate essential sanitary habits. This educational effort aims to reduce India's infant mortality rate and support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals related to health and sanitation.

Reckitt's initiative, in collaboration with partners like Sesame Workshop India and Jagran Pehel, exemplifies the power of creative education in transforming communities. By making sanitation education accessible in 22 regional languages and training 50,000 muppeteers, Reckitt underscores its commitment to a cleaner, healthier India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

