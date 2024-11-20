Unleashing India's First Indigenous Muppets for a Cleaner Nation

In a groundbreaking initiative, Reckitt has launched India's first indigenous muppets, KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, to foster a culture of hygiene and sanitation among children. Revealed by Ayushmann Khurrana, these characters are part of the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign, which aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission's goals.

The muppets will feature in animated videos and comic books designed to engage children and cultivate essential sanitary habits. This educational effort aims to reduce India's infant mortality rate and support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals related to health and sanitation.

Reckitt's initiative, in collaboration with partners like Sesame Workshop India and Jagran Pehel, exemplifies the power of creative education in transforming communities. By making sanitation education accessible in 22 regional languages and training 50,000 muppeteers, Reckitt underscores its commitment to a cleaner, healthier India.

(With inputs from agencies.)