Abhivyakti: Where Art Meets Technology
The sixth edition of Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project, organized by Torrent Group under UNM Foundation, will feature 140 performances by 96 artists from November 21 to December 8. The event has nearly doubled its applications from last year, highlighting its growing significance in India's arts scene.
- Country:
- India
The Torrent Group announced on Wednesday that the sixth edition of its renowned 15-day annual art festival will run from November 21 to December 8. The event, called Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project, operates under the umbrella of the UNM Foundation.
This year's festival promises a diverse showcase of 140 performances by 96 artists. Attendees can expect an eclectic mix of dance, music, theatre, and visual art installations, according to a statement from the Mehta family-led Torrent Group.
Notably, the event received 1,236 applications, marking nearly double the participation interest compared to last year's 775. For the first time, the festival will incorporate a fusion of technology and art, featuring a visual installation enhanced by augmented reality for an innovative audience experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to a Legend: Quincy Jones, The Maestro of American Music, Passes Away
Robbie Dolan's Dual Triumph: Melbourne Cup & Musical Ambitions
Chaos at Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert: Phones Stolen Amidst Musical Gala
A Tribute to Quincy Jones: Music Legend Legacy
Farewell to the Voice of Bihar: Sharda Sinha's Irreparable Loss to Folk Music