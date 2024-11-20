Abhivyakti: Where Art Meets Technology

The Torrent Group announced on Wednesday that the sixth edition of its renowned 15-day annual art festival will run from November 21 to December 8. The event, called Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project, operates under the umbrella of the UNM Foundation.

This year's festival promises a diverse showcase of 140 performances by 96 artists. Attendees can expect an eclectic mix of dance, music, theatre, and visual art installations, according to a statement from the Mehta family-led Torrent Group.

Notably, the event received 1,236 applications, marking nearly double the participation interest compared to last year's 775. For the first time, the festival will incorporate a fusion of technology and art, featuring a visual installation enhanced by augmented reality for an innovative audience experience.

