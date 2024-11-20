Left Menu

Uniting Nations Through Storytelling: Shekhar Kapur's Vision at IFFI

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur emphasized the power of storytelling in bridging divides between countries at the 55th International Film Festival of India. Highlighting India's film industry's dual role as content creator and consumer, he urged appreciation for both filmmakers and audiences to foster mutual understanding and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:29 IST
Amid global conflicts, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur stressed the importance of storytelling in fostering international understanding. Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Kapur underscored storytelling as a key to resolving disputes.

Kapur, director of the film festival's current edition, highlighted the influential role of India's film industry in global content creation and consumption. He urged both creators and audiences to celebrate storytelling capabilities, emphasizing it as vital in these polarized times.

The festival's opening saw tributes to Indian cinema legends, with industry stalwarts in attendance, reflecting on cinema's ability to impart life lessons and promote unity. The festival, which runs from November 20 to 28, underscores storytelling's critical role in bridging societal divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

