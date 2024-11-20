India's Creative Economy: A Cultural Renaissance

In a thrust to promote the country's burgeoning creative sector, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's focus on the content creators' economy at the International Film Festival of India. He underscored the sector's role in exhibiting India's rich cultural heritage and linguistic diversity.

Vaishnaw noted India's creative economy has emerged as a USD 30 billion powerhouse, contributing approximately 2.5% to GDP and sustaining livelihoods for eight percent of the workforce. This dynamic sector, with a thriving influencer marketing industry, is pivotal to India's global media and entertainment aspirations.

The minister also pointed out the decentralization of creativity with cities like Guwahati, Kochi, and Indore becoming creative hubs. India's vast internet and social media user base is democratizing creativity, subsequently reinforcing tourism, hospitality, and technology while promoting cultural preservation and social inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)