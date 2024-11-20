Left Menu

India's Creative Economy: A Cultural Renaissance

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's focus on enhancing the content creators' economy during the International Film Festival of India. With a USD 30 billion industry, India's creative sector contributes significantly to GDP and supports a substantial workforce, fostering media and entertainment globally.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:22 IST
In a thrust to promote the country's burgeoning creative sector, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's focus on the content creators' economy at the International Film Festival of India. He underscored the sector's role in exhibiting India's rich cultural heritage and linguistic diversity.

Vaishnaw noted India's creative economy has emerged as a USD 30 billion powerhouse, contributing approximately 2.5% to GDP and sustaining livelihoods for eight percent of the workforce. This dynamic sector, with a thriving influencer marketing industry, is pivotal to India's global media and entertainment aspirations.

The minister also pointed out the decentralization of creativity with cities like Guwahati, Kochi, and Indore becoming creative hubs. India's vast internet and social media user base is democratizing creativity, subsequently reinforcing tourism, hospitality, and technology while promoting cultural preservation and social inclusion.

