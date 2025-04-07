Left Menu

Transforming Saline Lands: An Aquaculture Revolution in Northern India

The Indian Centre advocated collaboration among states, ICAR, and agencies to enhance saline land aquaculture in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. A review meeting focused on expanding aquaculture areas, addressing challenges, and increasing shrimp production. With substantial untapped potential, efforts aim to convert wastelands into valuable assets.

Updated: 07-04-2025 19:32 IST
  • India

The Centre has called for a united front between states, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), and other stakeholders to optimize the use of saline land resources for aquaculture in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

During a virtual review meeting chaired by Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, discussions centered on overcoming the challenges faced in saline water aquaculture. The meeting underscored the importance of conducting gap analyses to identify potential clusters and expanding cultivation in the 25 designated districts.

States were encouraged to use Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to spread technical knowledge, while the need for a National Level Committee to develop guidelines for sustainable aquaculture was highlighted. Farmers highlighted issues like high setup costs and inadequate infrastructure that hamper growth. Despite identified potential, much of the saline area remains unutilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

