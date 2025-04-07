Andhra Pradesh's Aquaculture: Navigating Tariff Tides
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledges support for the state's aquaculture sector amid challenges posed by US tariffs. Naidu aims to boost sector GVA and promises initiatives to support shrimp farmers, while his predecessor criticizes the national government for neglecting farmers' issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to back the state's aquaculture sector, currently facing hurdles due to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
Targeting a substantial contribution to the state's GVA, Naidu plans to increase aquaculture's share to over Rs 1.54 lakh crore by 2025-26.
In response to farmers' appeals, Naidu agreed to provide freshwater supplies to aquaculture ponds, aiming to reduce diseases and enhance yields, while also promising competitive shrimp prices and dialogue with the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development
Markets on Edge: Trump, Tariffs, and the Global Economy
India's Meteoric Rise: Set to Drive Global Trade Growth by 2025
Building Bridges: New Zealand Invites Public into NZ-India Trade Negotiations
Consumer Power: Navigating Personal Trade Wars in the Trump Era