Andhra Pradesh's Aquaculture: Navigating Tariff Tides

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to back the state's aquaculture sector, currently facing hurdles due to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Targeting a substantial contribution to the state's GVA, Naidu plans to increase aquaculture's share to over Rs 1.54 lakh crore by 2025-26.

In response to farmers' appeals, Naidu agreed to provide freshwater supplies to aquaculture ponds, aiming to reduce diseases and enhance yields, while also promising competitive shrimp prices and dialogue with the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)