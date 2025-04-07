Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Aquaculture: Navigating Tariff Tides

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledges support for the state's aquaculture sector amid challenges posed by US tariffs. Naidu aims to boost sector GVA and promises initiatives to support shrimp farmers, while his predecessor criticizes the national government for neglecting farmers' issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Aquaculture: Navigating Tariff Tides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to back the state's aquaculture sector, currently facing hurdles due to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Targeting a substantial contribution to the state's GVA, Naidu plans to increase aquaculture's share to over Rs 1.54 lakh crore by 2025-26.

In response to farmers' appeals, Naidu agreed to provide freshwater supplies to aquaculture ponds, aiming to reduce diseases and enhance yields, while also promising competitive shrimp prices and dialogue with the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025