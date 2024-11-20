Prime Ministers Unite for Global Greenery: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guyana, marking the first visit of an Indian head of state in over 50 years. During his visit, Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali participated in the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative, emphasizing global environmental efforts. President Ali praised Modi's leadership and governance style.
In a historic diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state in more than half a century. During his stay, Modi joined Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in planting a sapling in Georgetown as part of the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative.
The initiative, originally launched by Modi on World Environment Day, aims to promote environmental sustainability across borders. President Ali expressed his admiration for Modi, calling him a 'champion among leaders' and highlighting the impact of Modi's leadership on developing nations.
Ali further acknowledged the relevance of Modi's governance principles, noting their worldwide adoption, including in Guyana. This collaboration signifies a strengthened partnership between India and Guyana, focusing on shared goals of development and environmental stewardship.
