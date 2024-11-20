Bollywood Stars Shine at Maharashtra Polls, Urge Citizens to Vote

The Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday saw a remarkable presence of Bollywood celebrities, stepping out early to cast their votes and encourage fellow citizens to perform their civic duty. Polls opened at 7 am, with actor Akshay Kumar among the first to arrive, dressed in a casual black and beige ensemble.

Veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Subhash Ghai joined the fray, echoing sentiments of patriotism and responsibility. Kher highlighted the organized voting process, while Ghai stressed the importance of voting for development. The turnout was further bolstered by actor Govinda, who made an appearance despite a recent injury.

Prominent figures like Salman Khan, along with his family, and Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his, exhibited their influence by voting amid tight security. The election coverage featured a broad spectrum of stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and younger icons like Ranbir Kapoor, all advocating for voter participation in the democratic celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)