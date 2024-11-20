Left Menu

'The Sabarmati Report' Garners Praise from Gujarat's Leaders

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Bollywood veteran Jitendra watched 'The Sabarmati Report', a film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The film, featuring Vikrant Massey, was praised for its performances and storytelling. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it's tax-free in BJP-ruled states.

Updated: 20-11-2024 23:09 IST

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended a special screening of the recently released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report'. The movie, centered on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has captured the attention of political and film industry leaders alike.

Accompanied by veteran Bollywood actor Jitendra and the film's actress Riddhi Dogra, Patel viewed the film at a multiplex in Ahmedabad. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also attended, underscoring the movie's impact and significance.

The film, featuring Vikrant Massey and helmed by director Dheeraj Sarna, received widespread commendations for its strong performances and narrative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the prominent figures who have expressed their approval. The film has been declared tax-free across several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

