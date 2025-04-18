Bollywood Shines in Mumbai Realty: Kareena and Sonam Kapoor Join Forces
JP Infra has signed Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The realty firm aligns its luxurious and excellent philosophy with Kapoor's image. Another Mumbai-based company, Runwal Realty, has appointed Sonam Kapoor for its luxury real estate expansion. Both Kapoors add a touch of glamour to the city's real estate scene.
Mumbai-based realty firm JP Infra proudly announced on Friday its new partnership with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who will serve as the company's brand ambassador.
JP Infra, known for its numerous developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), resonates with Kapoor's grace and luxury, aligning perfectly with the company's principles, according to Managing Director Shubham Jain.
This surge of celebrity endorsements in the real estate sector also saw Runwal Realty enlisting actress Sonam Kapoor to represent its luxury segment expansion, highlighting a trend where Bollywood glamour mirrors the aspirations of Mumbai's robust housing market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
