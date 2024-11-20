Left Menu

Cleveland Cavaliers' Dan Gilbert Eyes WNBA Expansion Team

Cleveland Cavaliers' owner, Dan Gilbert, is considering a bid for a new WNBA team, rebuilding interest in a city whose previous franchise folded in 2003. The league plans to expand to 16 teams by 2028, with new teams in Toronto and Portland set to debut in 2026.

Updated: 20-11-2024 23:42 IST
Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is reportedly eyeing a proposal for a new WNBA franchise in the city, CNBC reported on Wednesday. This move comes over two decades after Cleveland's previous WNBA team, the Rockers, ceased operations in 2003 due to low attendance.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed her ambition to expand the league to 16 teams by 2028. As part of this growth, new teams in Toronto and Portland will join the league in 2026, and the Golden State Valkyries will enter the competition next season.

The WNBA's popularity has surged recently, largely attributed to the outstanding performances of rookies such as Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. Despite the buzz, both the WNBA and Gilbert's Rock Entertainment Group have remained tight-lipped regarding the potential Cleveland expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

