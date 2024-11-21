Strengthening Ties: Modi's Seven Pillars for India-CARICOM Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen India-Caribbean Community ties, focusing on sectors like trade, technology, and tourism. The acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M represents Capacity Building, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Innovation, Culture, Ocean Economy, and Medicine. An online portal to promote trade and talent was also suggested.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented seven "key pillars" aimed at bolstering the relationship between India and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during a summit with regional leaders. This proposal emphasizes areas such as trade, technology, and tourism among other critical sectors.
Breaking new ground with his visit to Guyana—the first by an Indian head of state in over half a century—Modi joined discussions at the India-CARICOM Summit to identify strategies for enhancing collaboration. Notably, the talks explored avenues of economic cooperation, agriculture, health, and innovative practices.
The seven strategic pillars introduced by Modi, represented by the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M, include Capacity Building, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Innovation, Culture, Ocean Economy, and Medicine. Additionally, Modi advocated for a digital platform linking stakeholders across the private sector to bolster trade, technology, tourism, talent, and tradition.
