Gujarat Makes 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free Amid Praise

The Gujarat BJP government has declared the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report,' centered on the 2002 Godhra train incident, tax-free. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the announcement after watching the movie, joining other BJP-led states that followed similar tax-free declarations, further reducing ticket prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:56 IST
In a significant cultural declaration, the Gujarat BJP government has announced tax-free status for the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report.' The movie, which delves into the 2002 Godhra train incident, has received a warm reception from political leaders.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel decided on the tax exemption after a screening attended by the film's stakeholders, including producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Jitendra. The decision indicates political support for the film’s narrative.

With this move, Gujarat joins Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh in offering tax-free status, a gesture that has been seen as reducing costs for viewers and potentially boosting box-office collections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

