Pat Cummins Leads Australia's Tourism Charge During Cricket Series
Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins stars in Tourism Australia's new campaign targeting Indian cricket fans. The campaign, featuring Cummins and brand ambassador Ruby the Kangaroo, aims to showcase Australia's tourism attractions. It will run during the Test series between Australia and India, targeting millions of potential tourists.
Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins is stepping up to the crease, not just on the field but in a new role as the face of Tourism Australia's latest campaign.
The initiative aims to entice Indian cricket fans with a glimpse of Australia's top travel destinations, coinciding with the Test series against India starting in Perth on November 22. The campaign hopes to capture the attention of up to 50 million Indian viewers.
Tourism Australia's Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Coghill, highlights the campaign's appeal, with Ruby the Kangaroo leading the charge in 'Howzat for a holiday?' as Cricket captivates audiences. This promotional push comes as India remains a crucial market, with travel registrations reflecting a promising recovery post-pandemic.
