Left Menu

Pat Cummins Leads Australia's Tourism Charge During Cricket Series

Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins stars in Tourism Australia's new campaign targeting Indian cricket fans. The campaign, featuring Cummins and brand ambassador Ruby the Kangaroo, aims to showcase Australia's tourism attractions. It will run during the Test series between Australia and India, targeting millions of potential tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:43 IST
Pat Cummins Leads Australia's Tourism Charge During Cricket Series
Pat Cummins
  • Country:
  • India

Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins is stepping up to the crease, not just on the field but in a new role as the face of Tourism Australia's latest campaign.

The initiative aims to entice Indian cricket fans with a glimpse of Australia's top travel destinations, coinciding with the Test series against India starting in Perth on November 22. The campaign hopes to capture the attention of up to 50 million Indian viewers.

Tourism Australia's Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Coghill, highlights the campaign's appeal, with Ruby the Kangaroo leading the charge in 'Howzat for a holiday?' as Cricket captivates audiences. This promotional push comes as India remains a crucial market, with travel registrations reflecting a promising recovery post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024