A R Rahman Wins at 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards for 'The Goat Life'

Renowned music composer A R Rahman has secured a prestigious accolade at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards for his contribution to the Malayalam film ''The Goat Life''.

The award, recognizing the best score for an independent film in a foreign language, was presented at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles. Director Blessy received the honor on Rahman's behalf, celebrating the musical masterpiece inspired by Benyamin's novel ''Aadujeevitham''.

Despite missing out on a win in the 'Song-Feature Film' category, Rahman's work continues to be celebrated, contributing to the vibrant diversity at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)