Assam Embraces Heritage: Karimganj Becomes Sribhumi

The Assam government has renamed Karimganj district to Sribhumi, honoring a historical reference by Rabindranath Tagore. The name change aims to reflect the people's aspirations and highlight the district's cultural heritage. The decision follows the cabinet's approval and takes immediate effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:58 IST
The Assam government has announced a significant name change for Karimganj district, now officially recognized as Sribhumi. This change, detailed in an official notification, applies immediately and extends to the district headquarters, transforming Karimganj town into Sribhumi town as well.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the historical importance of this renaming, citing Rabindranath Tagore's reference to the area as Sribhumi, or the land of Maa Lakshmi, over a century ago. This move is viewed as a fulfillment of the people's long-standing demand.

The renaming seeks to provide the district with a unique identity and underscore its rich cultural heritage. The government has signaled its intent to continue re-evaluating names that lack historical or authoritative references.

