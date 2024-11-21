Gujarat's Strategic Chintan Shivir: Shaping Job Opportunities and Tourism

The Gujarat Government is hosting a three-day Chintan Shivir aimed at enhancing employment opportunities, village incomes, and developing tourism. The event, inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel near the Somnath temple, gathers ministers, bureaucrats, and department heads in Prabhas Patan town.

Groups are formed for focused discussions on increasing employment and tourist attractions, integrating local self-governing bodies, and saturating government schemes. On the opening day, discussions centered on motivating youth towards sports, with participation from Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior government officials.

Upcoming sessions will explore the role of artificial intelligence in governance improvement. The Shivir will conclude with an award ceremony recognizing outstanding district officials for their contributions to development and governance.

