After a three-month delay due to civil unrest following a tragic incident at RG Kar hospital, the Bengali film 'Sukanya' is finally set for release. This cinematic work underscores the positive effects of the chief minister's empowerment projects for girls, such as the Kanyashree initiative.

The film was initially planned for an August 30 release but was postponed amid the city's somber mood. Director Ujjwal Mitra explained the move, saying that the protests and widespread grief made it an unsuitable period for film releases. 'Commercial success took a backseat,' he stated.

As normalcy returns and audiences flock back to theaters, 'Sukanya' will premiere on Friday. The plot, inspired by real-life empowerment schemes, tells the story of Maya Chattopadhyay, a fictional leader whose projects uplift girls to new heights, including a life-changing path to becoming an IPS officer.

