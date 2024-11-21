Arrests Made in Vandalism of Lumumba Mausoleum

Congolese police have taken decisive action in the ongoing investigation of a break-in at the mausoleum of Patrice Lumumba, the country's independence hero, arresting six suspects this week. The audacious vandalism occurred on Monday in the capital, Kinshasa, targeting the sanctity of Lumumba's final resting place.

The relic in question, a gold-capped tooth—the only surviving piece of the late leader since his assassination—was attacked during the break-in. However, Jacquemin Shabani, the interior minister, assured the public that the treasured relic remains undamaged and secured.

This breach follows the celebrated return of the tooth from Belgium in 2022, marking a poignant homecoming moment for many Congolese proud of their national hero's legacy. The incident underscores the historical and political tensions that continue to resonate in Congo decades after Lumumba's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)