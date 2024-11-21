Left Menu

Arrests Made in Vandalism of Lumumba Mausoleum

Police in Congo have arrested six individuals following the vandalism of the mausoleum of Patrice Lumumba, the country's assassinated independence leader. The incident involved the attempted theft of Lumumba's sole remaining relic, a gold-capped tooth. Authorities are still searching for additional suspects linked to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:17 IST
Arrests Made in Vandalism of Lumumba Mausoleum
mausoleum
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Congolese police have taken decisive action in the ongoing investigation of a break-in at the mausoleum of Patrice Lumumba, the country's independence hero, arresting six suspects this week. The audacious vandalism occurred on Monday in the capital, Kinshasa, targeting the sanctity of Lumumba's final resting place.

The relic in question, a gold-capped tooth—the only surviving piece of the late leader since his assassination—was attacked during the break-in. However, Jacquemin Shabani, the interior minister, assured the public that the treasured relic remains undamaged and secured.

This breach follows the celebrated return of the tooth from Belgium in 2022, marking a poignant homecoming moment for many Congolese proud of their national hero's legacy. The incident underscores the historical and political tensions that continue to resonate in Congo decades after Lumumba's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024