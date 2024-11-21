Tragic End for Ballet Prodigy: Remembering Vladimir Shklyarov

Ballet enthusiasts and members of Russia's cultural elite gathered on Thursday to bid farewell to Vladimir Shklyarov, a principal dancer at the renowned Mariinsky Ballet. Shklyarov's life, celebrated for his contributions to classical ballet, ended abruptly at the age of 39 due to a tragic accident.

The dancer was found dead on November 16, after CCTV footage revealed he fell from the fifth-floor balcony of his residence. Initial police reports suggest the incident was an accident. Reports indicate Shklyarov was facing severe physical ailments and was scheduled for surgery, alongside personal challenges with his marriage.

At the Mariinsky farewell ceremony, Valery Gergiev paid tribute to Shklyarov, acknowledging the global outpouring of grief and admiration for his artistry. Despite his struggles, Shklyarov's potential as a choreographer and creative force is mourned by fans and peers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)