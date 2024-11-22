Anna Kendrick's Thrilling Directorial Debut: 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick, a prominent figure in Hollywood, is set to make waves with her directorial debut film 'Woman of the Hour'.

Slated for streaming on Lionsgate Play in India on November 29, this crime thriller promises to captivate audiences based on its real-life narrative of serial killer Rodney Alcala's notorious 1978 appearance on the TV show 'The Dating Game'.

Kendrick not only directs but also stars as Sheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actor whose pursuit of romance on a dating show turns into a nightmare when she encounters the charming yet sinister Alcala, played by Daniel Zovatto. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, showcasing talents like Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale.

(With inputs from agencies.)