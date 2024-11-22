India's Nonprofits Embark on AI Journey: The Readiness Revealed

A new survey titled 'The India AI Readiness Report' sheds light on the state of Artificial Intelligence adoption within India's nonprofit sector. Conducted by the GivingTuesday Data Commons, the survey involved 251 organizations, revealing unique challenges and opportunities present as AI becomes a vital tool in various fields.

The study categorized participants into early adopters and late adopters, with the former primarily being larger, urban-based nonprofits. Early adopters are keen to apply AI more broadly, whereas late adopters mostly rely on basic generative tools, indicating a lack of resources and expertise.

The report underscores that targeted support is necessary for nonprofits to understand AI's potential benefits and use cases. It calls for cross-sector collaboration to address systemic technology gaps, ensuring equitable AI adoption across the social sector.

