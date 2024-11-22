Left Menu

India's Nonprofits Embark on AI Journey: The Readiness Revealed

A recent survey highlights that India's nonprofit sector is beginning to explore Artificial Intelligence, mainly using generative tools. The India AI Readiness Report outlines the divide between early and late adopters, highlighting the need for targeted support to help nonprofits integrate AI effectively into their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:54 IST
India's Nonprofits Embark on AI Journey: The Readiness Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new survey titled 'The India AI Readiness Report' sheds light on the state of Artificial Intelligence adoption within India's nonprofit sector. Conducted by the GivingTuesday Data Commons, the survey involved 251 organizations, revealing unique challenges and opportunities present as AI becomes a vital tool in various fields.

The study categorized participants into early adopters and late adopters, with the former primarily being larger, urban-based nonprofits. Early adopters are keen to apply AI more broadly, whereas late adopters mostly rely on basic generative tools, indicating a lack of resources and expertise.

The report underscores that targeted support is necessary for nonprofits to understand AI's potential benefits and use cases. It calls for cross-sector collaboration to address systemic technology gaps, ensuring equitable AI adoption across the social sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

