Celine Haidar: Lebanon's Football Star in Coma After Israeli Strike

Celine Haidar, an emerging star in Lebanese football, is currently fighting for her life in a medically-induced coma following a severe head injury sustained in an Israeli airstrike near her Beirut home.

The 19-year-old captain of her club team was determined to pursue her dreams and continued her training amidst ongoing conflicts, despite her family's pleas for her safety.

The tragic event has not only jeopardized her promising career but also cast a somber mood over her teammates, who remain hopeful and dedicated to achieving their collective goals in her honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)