Left Menu

Celine Haidar: Lebanon's Football Star in Coma After Israeli Strike

Celine Haidar, a prominent Lebanese footballer, is in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe brain injuries from an Israeli airstrike near Beirut. Despite ongoing bombing campaigns, the 19-year-old chose to continue her training. Her dedication to the sport remains a beacon of hope for teammates as she fights for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:33 IST
Celine Haidar: Lebanon's Football Star in Coma After Israeli Strike

Celine Haidar, an emerging star in Lebanese football, is currently fighting for her life in a medically-induced coma following a severe head injury sustained in an Israeli airstrike near her Beirut home.

The 19-year-old captain of her club team was determined to pursue her dreams and continued her training amidst ongoing conflicts, despite her family's pleas for her safety.

The tragic event has not only jeopardized her promising career but also cast a somber mood over her teammates, who remain hopeful and dedicated to achieving their collective goals in her honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024