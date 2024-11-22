Celine Haidar: Lebanon's Football Star in Coma After Israeli Strike
Celine Haidar, a prominent Lebanese footballer, is in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe brain injuries from an Israeli airstrike near Beirut. Despite ongoing bombing campaigns, the 19-year-old chose to continue her training. Her dedication to the sport remains a beacon of hope for teammates as she fights for recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:33 IST
Celine Haidar, an emerging star in Lebanese football, is currently fighting for her life in a medically-induced coma following a severe head injury sustained in an Israeli airstrike near her Beirut home.
The 19-year-old captain of her club team was determined to pursue her dreams and continued her training amidst ongoing conflicts, despite her family's pleas for her safety.
The tragic event has not only jeopardized her promising career but also cast a somber mood over her teammates, who remain hopeful and dedicated to achieving their collective goals in her honor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Rock Beirut and Ground Operations Expand in Gaza
Escalation in Beirut: The Wake of Destruction from Israeli Airstrikes
IDF Launches Precision Strikes on Hezbollah Targets in Beirut
Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle Amid Escalating Beirut Airstrikes
Ceasefire Talks Amid Beirut Airstrikes: Hope for Peace