Queen Camilla Steps Back Due to Lingering Illness

Queen Camilla, aged 77, has decided to withdraw from an upcoming event due to continued symptoms from a recent chest infection, according to a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace. Her absence means King Charles will attend the Royal Variety Performance solo.

The spokesperson detailed that Camilla, despite resuming official duties after her earlier illness, is still experiencing lingering post-viral symptoms. Medical advice has prioritized her rest after a week filled with royal engagements.

Earlier in November, Camilla's chest infection compelled cancellations of several official appearances, although she had returned to her duties before the latest health-related decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)