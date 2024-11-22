Queen Camilla Steps Back Due to Lingering Illness
Queen Camilla, 77, has withdrawn from a scheduled event due to ongoing post-viral symptoms following a chest infection earlier this month. While King Charles attends alone, Buckingham Palace emphasizes the importance of prioritizing Camilla's rest amidst a busy schedule of engagements.
Queen Camilla, aged 77, has decided to withdraw from an upcoming event due to continued symptoms from a recent chest infection, according to a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace. Her absence means King Charles will attend the Royal Variety Performance solo.
The spokesperson detailed that Camilla, despite resuming official duties after her earlier illness, is still experiencing lingering post-viral symptoms. Medical advice has prioritized her rest after a week filled with royal engagements.
Earlier in November, Camilla's chest infection compelled cancellations of several official appearances, although she had returned to her duties before the latest health-related decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Return: Cancer Recovery Marks a New Chapter for King Charles and Princess Kate
King Charles III: A Royal Birthday with Purpose
King Charles Leads the Fight Against Food Waste on 76th Birthday
Global Harmony: New Delhi Celebrates King Charles III's Birthday
Queen Camilla's Health Concerns Amid Post-Viral Symptoms