Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh's Global Cultural Roadshow

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to host grand roadshows both nationally and internationally to promote the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The initiative aims to promote India's Sanatan culture globally, with significant financial investment and partnership with FICCI and CII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:20 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has greenlighted a series of grand roadshows across the nation and abroad to spotlight the Mahakumbh festival scheduled for 2025 in Prayagraj. The initiative was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, the Mahakumbh will be highlighted through these roadshows in major cities both in India and overseas. The government's mission is to make this significant cultural gathering a major event by promoting India's Sanatan culture worldwide, according to a statement.

Cabinet minister A K Sharma announced that these global roadshows, supported by partnerships with FICCI and CII, will occur in major Indian cities and countries like Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, and Mauritius. The financial burden for these roadshows, projected to cost Rs 20-25 lakh each, will be borne by the Urban Development Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

