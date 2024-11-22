Left Menu

Kalinga War: A Lesson in Peace Amidst Global Conflict

President Droupadi Murmu highlights the Kalinga war's lessons of peace during the 'Odisha Parba 2024'. Emphasizing that the historical conflict that transformed Emperor Ashoka demonstrates peace as key to progress, she couples this with a call for tolerance reflecting Odisha's rich culture to address global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:40 IST
Kalinga War: A Lesson in Peace Amidst Global Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

During 'Odisha Parba 2024', President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of the Kalinga war in teaching peace. She remarked that as parts of the world grapple with conflicts, lessons from history could illuminate the path to harmony.

The Kalinga war, a catastrophic ancient conflict between the Mauryan empire's Emperor Ashoka and the Kalinga kingdom, was pivotal in Ashoka's transformation from 'Chandashoka', or 'Ashok the cruel', to 'Dharmashoka', the proponent of peace and justice.

President Murmu asserted the importance of tolerance, a cornerstone of Odisha's culture. She praised the 'Odisha Parba' for highlighting the state's artistic and cultural heritage, urging people to live harmoniously and contribute positively to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024