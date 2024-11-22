Kalinga War: A Lesson in Peace Amidst Global Conflict
President Droupadi Murmu highlights the Kalinga war's lessons of peace during the 'Odisha Parba 2024'. Emphasizing that the historical conflict that transformed Emperor Ashoka demonstrates peace as key to progress, she couples this with a call for tolerance reflecting Odisha's rich culture to address global conflicts.
During 'Odisha Parba 2024', President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of the Kalinga war in teaching peace. She remarked that as parts of the world grapple with conflicts, lessons from history could illuminate the path to harmony.
The Kalinga war, a catastrophic ancient conflict between the Mauryan empire's Emperor Ashoka and the Kalinga kingdom, was pivotal in Ashoka's transformation from 'Chandashoka', or 'Ashok the cruel', to 'Dharmashoka', the proponent of peace and justice.
President Murmu asserted the importance of tolerance, a cornerstone of Odisha's culture. She praised the 'Odisha Parba' for highlighting the state's artistic and cultural heritage, urging people to live harmoniously and contribute positively to society.
