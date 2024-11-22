Jio Studios Aims for Oscar Glory with 'Laapataa Ladies'

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, attributed Jio Studios' success to its strategic approach to content creation. Deshpande reflected on the achievements of 2024 as remarkable and expressed optimism for the coming year, highlighted by 'Laapataa Ladies' being India's official entry to the Oscars.

In a conversation with ANI, Deshpande expressed her gratitude for the success of films like 'Stree 2', 'Article 370', and 'Shaitaan', while 'Singham Again' also performed well. She announced that 'Baby John' is in preparation and more digital releases are anticipated. She shared these insights at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Kiran Rao, director of 'Laapataa Ladies', shared her excitement about the Oscar entry and appreciated the audience's support. She highlighted the film's focus on women's issues and aspirations, emphasizing it took 4-5 years to make. Rao remains hopeful about the journey to the Oscars, acknowledging the challenges but expressing commitment to achieving success.