Assam CM Attends 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening Amidst Political Spotlight

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with state cabinet ministers, attended the screening of Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report', a film based on the 2002 Sabarmati Express incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Goa CM Pramod Sawant also extended support to the film, with its tax-free status under consideration in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:30 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by state cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs, attended the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', starring Vikrant Massey, in Assam. The film is inspired by the tragic burning incident of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in February 2002.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the film's cast, including producer Ektaa R Kapoor and actor Vikrant Massey. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended a screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), commending the film's accurate portrayal of real events.

Post-screening, Goa CM Sawant personally conveyed his best wishes over the phone, facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain, to Ektaa Kapoor and the team. He praised the film's presentation and is considering granting it tax-free status in Goa, citing its focus on true events and commendable filmmaking effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

