Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, currently held in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges, poses no risk of violence if released, his lawyer argued on Friday. Combs' legal team proposed a $50-million bail backed by his Florida mansion, suggesting home detention and continuous monitoring.

In an intense box-office competition, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' amassed a combined $25.7 million from early screenings, setting a new record since 'Barbenheimer.' 'Wicked' alone contributed $19.2 million from its initial shows, as per studio data released Friday by Universal Pictures.

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction for staging a hate crime after acknowledging dropped charges in a prior agreement. This decision has drawn public attention, as Smollett previously faced criticism for filing a false report related to a 2019 incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)