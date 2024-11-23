Left Menu

Amidst Rumors, AR Rahman and Saira Banu Announce Separation

Musician AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce their separation citing emotional strain. Hours later, bassist Mohini Dey also reveals her divorce, sparking speculations. AR Rahman's son condemns rumors linking the separations, urging respect for his father's legacy. The news was confirmed by a joint statement via Saira's lawyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:08 IST
Amidst Rumors, AR Rahman and Saira Banu Announce Separation
AR Rahman and Saira Banu (Image source: Instagram @arrahman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The music world was jolted recently when acclaimed musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu disclosed their separation. This announcement, citing 'significant emotional strain,' came through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer.

In a surprising twist, hours after Rahman's news, bassist Mohini Dey announced her own divorce from Mark Hartsuch, fueling online speculation about a connection between the two separations. However, amidst these swirling theories, AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, publicly condemned the 'baseless' rumors via an Instagram post.

Ameen emphasized his father's legacy, urging the public to respect it and not engage in misinformation. He shared a post denying any link between the divorces. Meanwhile, Rahman himself posted on his social media, expressing gratitude for the public's kindness during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024