Amidst Rumors, AR Rahman and Saira Banu Announce Separation
Musician AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce their separation citing emotional strain. Hours later, bassist Mohini Dey also reveals her divorce, sparking speculations. AR Rahman's son condemns rumors linking the separations, urging respect for his father's legacy. The news was confirmed by a joint statement via Saira's lawyer.
The music world was jolted recently when acclaimed musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu disclosed their separation. This announcement, citing 'significant emotional strain,' came through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer.
In a surprising twist, hours after Rahman's news, bassist Mohini Dey announced her own divorce from Mark Hartsuch, fueling online speculation about a connection between the two separations. However, amidst these swirling theories, AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, publicly condemned the 'baseless' rumors via an Instagram post.
Ameen emphasized his father's legacy, urging the public to respect it and not engage in misinformation. He shared a post denying any link between the divorces. Meanwhile, Rahman himself posted on his social media, expressing gratitude for the public's kindness during this challenging period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
