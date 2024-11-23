Neetu Chandra's 'Jackson Halt' Shines at IFFI 2024

Actor-producer Neetu Chandra expressed her delight as her film 'Jackson Halt' was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Speaking to ANI, she highlighted that the thriller, made in the Maithili language, is now accessible on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform 'Waves'.

Neetu attended the prestigious event alongside actors Nishchal Abhishek and director Nitin Chandra, sharing moments from the festival on Instagram. In one of the photos, she posed with the director, captioning it with the words, "Our strength and director."

IFFI 2024, which commenced on November 20 in Goa, is showcasing over 180 films from 81 countries. The festival schedule includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres. This year's event also features a tribute to celebrate the 100th birth anniversaries of Indian cinema legends Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR, and Mohammed Rafi.

(With inputs from agencies.)