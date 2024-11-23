Left Menu

Neetu Chandra's 'Jackson Halt' Shines at IFFI 2024

Neetu Chandra celebrates the screening of 'Jackson Halt' at the 55th International Film Festival of India. The Maithili-language thriller is now available on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform 'Waves'. IFFI 2024 features 180 films from 81 countries and pays tribute to four Indian cinema legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:43 IST
Neetu Chandra's 'Jackson Halt' Shines at IFFI 2024
Actor-producer Neetu Chandra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer Neetu Chandra expressed her delight as her film 'Jackson Halt' was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Speaking to ANI, she highlighted that the thriller, made in the Maithili language, is now accessible on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform 'Waves'.

Neetu attended the prestigious event alongside actors Nishchal Abhishek and director Nitin Chandra, sharing moments from the festival on Instagram. In one of the photos, she posed with the director, captioning it with the words, "Our strength and director."

IFFI 2024, which commenced on November 20 in Goa, is showcasing over 180 films from 81 countries. The festival schedule includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres. This year's event also features a tribute to celebrate the 100th birth anniversaries of Indian cinema legends Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR, and Mohammed Rafi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024