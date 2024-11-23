Left Menu

Chess Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in Historic World Championship Duel

For the first time in 138 years, two Asian players, D Gukesh of India and Ding Liren of China, will compete in the World Chess Championship. Gukesh emphasizes preparation and self-improvement, while Liren candidly acknowledges his recent form struggles. The championship boasts a USD 2.5 million prize fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:00 IST
Chess Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in Historic World Championship Duel
Ding Liren
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The World Chess Championship takes a historic turn as two Asian giants, D Gukesh from India and Ding Liren from China, clash in what promises to be a riveting contest. This marks the first instance in 138 years where two Asian players face off at this prestigious event.

In the run-up to the championship, Gukesh exudes confidence, focusing on being the 'best version of himself.' Despite Liren's recent struggles, Gukesh remains unfazed, aiming to capitalize on his fine form and rigorous preparation. With a prize fund of USD 2.5 million, the stakes are high.

Liren, on the other hand, acknowledges his dip in form but is determined to reclaim his fighting spirit. Having qualified for one of the sport's most coveted titles, both players represent a new era in chess, with Gukesh keen on making India proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024