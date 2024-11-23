Chess Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in Historic World Championship Duel

The World Chess Championship takes a historic turn as two Asian giants, D Gukesh from India and Ding Liren from China, clash in what promises to be a riveting contest. This marks the first instance in 138 years where two Asian players face off at this prestigious event.

In the run-up to the championship, Gukesh exudes confidence, focusing on being the 'best version of himself.' Despite Liren's recent struggles, Gukesh remains unfazed, aiming to capitalize on his fine form and rigorous preparation. With a prize fund of USD 2.5 million, the stakes are high.

Liren, on the other hand, acknowledges his dip in form but is determined to reclaim his fighting spirit. Having qualified for one of the sport's most coveted titles, both players represent a new era in chess, with Gukesh keen on making India proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)