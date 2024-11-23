Left Menu

Valencia Rises: Emotional Soccer Tribute to Flood Victims

Valencia paid tribute to over 200 flood victims as soccer returned to Mestalla Stadium. The emotional ceremony featured banners with affected municipalities' names and tearful fans. Valencia defeated Real Betis 4-2, with striker Hugo Duro scoring twice, breaking down emotionally during the tribute to the flood-hit region.

Updated: 23-11-2024 22:07 IST
Valencia fans and players gathered in a poignant ceremony at Mestalla Stadium, where the club honored victims of last month's flash floods. More than 200 lives were lost in the tragedy, which struck south of Valencia city.

The return to the home stadium was marked by a massive regional flag on the field and a touching banner urging, "Amunt Valencians"—a call for resilience. A moving pre-kickoff song brought fans to tears as the names of afflicted municipalities were displayed.

Valencia triumphed over Real Betis with a 4-2 victory. Striker Hugo Duro scored twice, expressing deep emotion during the game. Duro compared the ravaged flood area to a 'war zone,' showing support for ongoing recovery efforts.

