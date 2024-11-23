Discover Jammu & Kashmir's Cultural Treasures at IITF

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warmly welcomed visitors from across India to experience the unique charm of the Union Territory. Speaking at the J-K Day event at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, Abdullah encouraged people to explore the showcased cultural and economic richness.

The J-K Pavilion at the IITF featured 115 exhibitors, including women and specially-abled entrepreneurs, displaying products like Pashmina and Kani shawls, Sozni embroidery, and Basohli paintings. Visitors were also offered a taste of the region's high-quality agricultural products, such as saffron, honey, and walnuts.

Abdullah urged visitors to experience Jammu and Kashmir's authentic traditions and natural beauty, inviting them to visit during the summer of 2025 for a unique blend of tranquility and adventure. The participation of artisans and business leaders promised greater opportunities to showcase J-K's heritage in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)