Modi to Grace Odisha Parba 2024, Celebrating Rich Odia Heritage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Odisha Parba 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Hosted by the Odia Samaj, the event highlights Odisha's cultural heritage. A national seminar featuring experts will also be held. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the event alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Odisha Parba 2024, an event aimed at celebrating and preserving the cultural richness of Odisha. Scheduled for Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, this flagship event is organized by the Odia Samaj, a trust dedicated to promoting Odia heritage.
The three-day event, running from November 22 to November 24, will feature a vibrant showcase of Odisha's cultural, social, and political ethos. Attendees will experience colorful cultural displays and exhibits that honor the legacy and traditions of the state.
Notably, the program was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, with key figures like Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi present. A national seminar led by experts from various domains will also be held, underscoring the event's broad appeal and significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Leadership Sworn into NDMC: A Fresh Start for New Delhi
Uttarakhand Embraces Modi's Vision for Cultural Preservation
At G20 Summit, PM Modi will put forward India's position on issues of global importance, build on outcomes of New Delhi declaration: MEA.
TechGlow 2024: Bridging Innovation and Culture in New Delhi
Odisha CM's Key New Delhi Visit for Upcoming Global Event