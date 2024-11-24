Left Menu

Ropeway Project Sparks Outcry at Vaishno Devi

Shopkeepers and laborers in Reasi district protest a proposed ropeway project they fear threatens their livelihoods. The three-day strike over the project, meant to ease pilgrim journeys to Vaishno Devi, included rallies and sit-ins. Critics demand compensation plans for affected workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of shopkeepers and laborers staged a protest rally on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, opposing a proposed ropeway project along the Vaishno Devi shrine trek route.

The three-day strike began after the announcement of a Rs 250-crore ropeway initiative aimed at facilitating pilgrim travel.

Protest leaders demand the project's withdrawal or compensation measures for those potentially affected, emphasizing the economic impact on local workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

