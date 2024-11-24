Ropeway Project Sparks Outcry at Vaishno Devi
Shopkeepers and laborers in Reasi district protest a proposed ropeway project they fear threatens their livelihoods. The three-day strike over the project, meant to ease pilgrim journeys to Vaishno Devi, included rallies and sit-ins. Critics demand compensation plans for affected workers.
Hundreds of shopkeepers and laborers staged a protest rally on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, opposing a proposed ropeway project along the Vaishno Devi shrine trek route.
The three-day strike began after the announcement of a Rs 250-crore ropeway initiative aimed at facilitating pilgrim travel.
Protest leaders demand the project's withdrawal or compensation measures for those potentially affected, emphasizing the economic impact on local workers.
