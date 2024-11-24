Ropeway Project Sparks Outcry at Vaishno Devi

Hundreds of shopkeepers and laborers staged a protest rally on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, opposing a proposed ropeway project along the Vaishno Devi shrine trek route.

The three-day strike began after the announcement of a Rs 250-crore ropeway initiative aimed at facilitating pilgrim travel.

Protest leaders demand the project's withdrawal or compensation measures for those potentially affected, emphasizing the economic impact on local workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)