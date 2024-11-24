Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Restored Film Extravaganza

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has announced an exciting film festival in December to mark the birth centenary of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, a veteran filmmaker. This festival will showcase ten restored films, thanks to efforts by the NFDC, NFAI, FHF, and Raj Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor.

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place throughout India from December 13 to December 15. The restored classics aim to honor the filmmaker's legacy and introduce his iconic works to new generations.

Ranbir Kapoor also shared his aspirations to create a biopic on Raj Kapoor, acknowledging the challenges of portraying a true and multidimensional account. Additionally, he expressed excitement about reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming project.

