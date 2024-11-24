Left Menu

Celebrating Raj Kapoor: A Restored Film Extravaganza

Ranbir Kapoor announced a national film festival celebrating his grandfather, Raj Kapoor's birth centenary with restored films. Discussions about a biopic on Raj Kapoor are underway. Ranbir looks forward to collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The festival runs from December 13-15, showcasing ten restored movies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:38 IST
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has announced an exciting film festival in December to mark the birth centenary of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, a veteran filmmaker. This festival will showcase ten restored films, thanks to efforts by the NFDC, NFAI, FHF, and Raj Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor.

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place throughout India from December 13 to December 15. The restored classics aim to honor the filmmaker's legacy and introduce his iconic works to new generations.

Ranbir Kapoor also shared his aspirations to create a biopic on Raj Kapoor, acknowledging the challenges of portraying a true and multidimensional account. Additionally, he expressed excitement about reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

