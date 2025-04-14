Controversy Surrounds 'Phule' Biopic Amidst Political Tensions
The film 'Phule', highlighting the life of Mahatma Phule, stirs political controversy in Maharashtra. Minister Chandrakant Patil defends the film's portrayal, adding praise for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's inclusive policies. He criticizes opposition leader Sanjay Raut for misrepresenting Fadnavis's ideology versus historical figures like Phule and Ambedkar.
Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil has come forward to support the film 'Phule', dismissing objections over its portrayal of historical periods. Patil, a senior BJP leader, also commends Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for implementing policies that benefit multiple communities, including Marathas and OBCs.
Patil criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for drawing divisive comparisons between Fadnavis and reformers like Phule and Ambedkar, calling it a 'figment of imagination'. He emphasized Fadnavis's success in securing reservations for Marathas, marking a significant political achievement.
The minister also commented on the stability within the BJP's Mahayuti alliance, emphasizing that occasional feuds are normal in diverse coalitions. Hitting back at Raut, Patil pointed out the internal struggles within Shiv Sena, urging focus on upcoming municipal elections rather than personal attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
