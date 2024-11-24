Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Spiritual Leader's Eldest Daughter in Road Accident

Vishakha Tripathi, the eldest daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, died in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway. She was travelling with her siblings to Delhi. Eight were injured, and her sisters are hospitalized in serious condition. The family planned to continue on to Singapore.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday, Vishakha Tripathi, 75, the eldest daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, lost her life after a truck collided with her car on the Yamuna Expressway.

She was travelling to Delhi from Vrindavan with two of her sisters and five others. They were on their way to Singapore, police said. The incident resulted in serious injuries to eight individuals, including Kripalu Maharaj's daughters.

Vishakha Tripathi succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to hospitals in Noida and Delhi. Her sisters, Krishna and Shyama Tripathi, are in serious condition at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. A condolence message was released by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat as plans were announced for Vishakha's last rites in Vrindavan.

