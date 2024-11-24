Reviving India's Forgotten Pride: A Cultural Renaissance

In an impassioned speech at the Lokmanthan-2024 colloquium, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the nation to reclaim its forgotten pride. He emphasized the need to integrate the country's philosophical wisdom into scientific endeavors, exemplified by the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence.

Bhagwat highlighted India's rich value system, emphasizing that while the nation can embrace beneficial aspects from abroad, it should maintain its distinct cultural soul and structures. He called for cultural evolution, providing contemporary relevance to eternal dharma.

The event also saw Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussing inclusivity using scriptural references, alongside contributions from Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

