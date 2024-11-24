Left Menu

Reviving India's Forgotten Pride: A Cultural Renaissance

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated for reviving India's forgotten pride by integrating philosophical consent into science at Lokmanthan-2024. He emphasized the importance of India's unique value system and encouraged the country to reshape its eternal dharma while learning from abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned speech at the Lokmanthan-2024 colloquium, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the nation to reclaim its forgotten pride. He emphasized the need to integrate the country's philosophical wisdom into scientific endeavors, exemplified by the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence.

Bhagwat highlighted India's rich value system, emphasizing that while the nation can embrace beneficial aspects from abroad, it should maintain its distinct cultural soul and structures. He called for cultural evolution, providing contemporary relevance to eternal dharma.

The event also saw Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussing inclusivity using scriptural references, alongside contributions from Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

