Bronze Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Odisha

A 17-foot bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in Odisha's Ganjam district. The foundation was laid by BJP MLA K Anil Kumar, with plans to unveil it on Vajpayee's birth anniversary. The statue's cost of Rs 20 lakh will be funded through MLA's LAD Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:22 IST
In a new tribute to a revered leader, a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is set to be installed in Odisha's Ganjam district. The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

BJP MLA K Anil Kumar laid the foundation stone for the significant project at Ramalingam Park in Berhampur. The planned structure will stand tall at a total height of 17 feet, of which 6.5 feet will comprise the base.

During the ceremony, attended by several BJP luminaries such as present Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, MLA Kumar asserted that the statue would require a budget of approximately Rs 20 lakh, sourced from his Local Area Development (LAD) Fund. The inauguration is aimed for December 25, coinciding with Vajpayee's birth anniversary, entrusted to a local sculptor for rapid completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

