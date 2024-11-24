Ahilyabai Holkar: Breaking Boundaries, Inspiring Generations

In a moving tribute, RSS joint general secretary Alok Kumar praised India's historical heroines, highlighting the extraordinary life of the Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking at celebrations of her tricentenary, Kumar lauded her military acumen, opposition to Sati, and role as a social pioneer.

Kumar credited Ahilyabai with innovations like establishing the saree industry in Maheshwar and creating employment for widows. Her reforms included starting a pension scheme for war veterans and fostering communal harmony, often dining without caste distinctions.

Programs to honor Ahilyabai's legacy, organized by the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti, aim to keep her story alive throughout the Avadh region, illustrating her profound impact on societal improvement and national cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)