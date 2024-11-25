High Stakes: The Delayed Battle for DUSU Leadership

After nearly two months of waiting, the votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are finally being counted at North Campus. This delay follows an order by the Delhi High Court, which mandated a cleanup of the election campaign defacement before results could be announced.

Originally, election results were slated to be revealed on September 28, a day after the elections. However, the court's decision to delay the announcement has extended the suspense for the candidates and the student body alike.

A total of twenty-one candidates are competing for four pivotal positions within the union. Among them, eight are in the running for the president's role, five for vice-president, and four each for the secretary and joint secretary posts, highlighting the intensity and significance of the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)