Indian Drama 'The Night Manager' Shines at International Emmys

'The Night Manager', an Indian series directed by Sandeep Modi, vies for the International Emmys drama trophy. It is India's sole entry among 14 categories. Hosted by Vir Das, the 2024 Emmys highlight Indian storytelling on a global stage. The nomination is a proud milestone for Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

'The Night Manager', a series directed by Sandeep Modi, is representing India at the International Emmys. This Indian drama, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, is the only entry from India, competing in the drama series category.

The series has captured the attention of the international audience, being India's representative among 14 categories at the prestigious awards organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The 2024 event, due to be hosted by comedian and actor Vir Das, promises to be a spectacular celebration of television excellence.

Ahead of the ceremony, a special reception was hosted by the Indo-American Arts Council at the Sundaram Tagore Gallery, recognizing the series' achievements. The event celebrated the team's hard work and the series' ability to connect with diverse audiences worldwide, underlining the universal power of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

