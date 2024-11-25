Indian Drama 'The Night Manager' Shines at International Emmys

'The Night Manager', a series directed by Sandeep Modi, is representing India at the International Emmys. This Indian drama, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, is the only entry from India, competing in the drama series category.

The series has captured the attention of the international audience, being India's representative among 14 categories at the prestigious awards organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The 2024 event, due to be hosted by comedian and actor Vir Das, promises to be a spectacular celebration of television excellence.

Ahead of the ceremony, a special reception was hosted by the Indo-American Arts Council at the Sundaram Tagore Gallery, recognizing the series' achievements. The event celebrated the team's hard work and the series' ability to connect with diverse audiences worldwide, underlining the universal power of storytelling.

