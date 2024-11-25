Left Menu

India Celebrates 75 Years of Its Constitution

India will celebrate 75 years of its Constitution on November 26, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the event at the old Parliament complex. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Speaker Om Birla will attend. A special website, commemorative coin, and stamp will mark the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On November 26, India will mark 75 years of its Constitution with a grand celebration at the old Parliament complex, led by President Droupadi Murmu, government officials have announced.

The event will see participation from key political figures including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, highlighting its significance.

A special website has been launched to engage the public in the celebrations. According to Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla, the site encourages citizens to read the Constitution's Preamble, record a video, and upload it to receive a certificate. Additionally, mass Preamble readings will occur in schools nationwide and a commemorative coin and stamp will be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

